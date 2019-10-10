In this Thursday, July 19, 2018 image taken from surveillance video released by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Markeis McGlockton, far left, is shot by Michael Drejka during an altercation in the parking lot of a convenience store in Clearwater, Fla. The family of McGlockton issued an appeal Tuesday, July 24, 2018, through an attorney for the public to put pressure on State Attorney Bernie McCabe to file charges against Drejka, a white man who fatally shot the black father of three last Thursday upon being pushed to the ground outside a convenience store. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office via AP)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A white Florida man who told detectives that he was irritated by people who illegally park in handicapped spots will be sentenced in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man outside a convenience store.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled Thursday in the case of 49-year-old Michael Drejka in Clearwater. A jury found him guilty of manslaughter in August. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

In July of 2018, Drejka confronted Markeis McGlockton’s girlfriend for parking in a handicapped space while McGlockton went inside a convenience store with his 5-year-old son. Security video recorded McGlockton leaving the store and shoving Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out a handgun and shot the 28-year-old McGlockton as he backed away.

