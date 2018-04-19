ROXBURY (WHDH) — A black-owned business in Roxbury was vandalized with the message “White Lives Matter” and Boston police are now investigating.

Kai Grant, who owns Black Market, said her husband found the message when he was taking pictures of other graffiti on a nearby fence.

“I was flabbergasted. I was angry,” said Grant.

Grant is the owner of Black Market, a pop-up store where black-owned businesses can display and sell their artwork, clothing, jewelry and soaps.

“Perhaps these are people who don’t appreciate who we are or don’t even know who are or don’t care,” said Grant.

The building’s management company scrubbed off the graffiti and put up a fresh coat of paint. The incident is now being investigated by the Boston Police Department’s Civil Rights Unit.

Statement from Boston Mayor Marty Walsh:

“Any defacement of other people’s property is a crime, and will not be tolerated. I know we have it in us to do better, as I saw this weekend during One Boston Day — and as Bostonians we need to continue striving towards acting with kindness and goodwill every day of the year.”

Crews in #Roxbury scrubbing off “white lives matter” graffiti from a black owned business #7News pic.twitter.com/eVCZiBhwaE — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) April 19, 2018

