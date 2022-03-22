NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire chamber of commerce representing the White Mountains is promoting a tourism pledge for visitors to sign to “respect and protect” the area.

The pledge includes planning ahead for reservations, parking, weather and pandemic guidelines, treating others with kindness and respect, throwing away trash, and not disturbing wildlife, among other topics related to respecting the outdoors.

The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce pledge follows other campaigns targeted at travelers.

With interest in outdoor recreation on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic, state tourism officials in 2020 launched a “Leave No Trace” campaign to remind visitors not to sully the state’s natural resources. Last year, they added a new message — “Don’t Take New Hampshire for Granite” — to encourage visitors to be understanding about rules and respectful of other people and property.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)