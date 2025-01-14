BOSTON (WHDH) - Court paperwork reveals the white nationalist group “Patriot Front” has been ordered to pay $2.7M to Black musician Charles Murrell.

Murrell says members of the group shoved him into a light pole and knocked him to the ground during a protest back in July 2022.

Murrell suffered injuries to his head and hands, including one that caused his hand to lock up when playing his instrument.

“Anybody dealing with trauma would tell you it’s day-to-day,” said Murrell. “Some days you wake up and you’re looking at the sun and the flowers, other days it’s tears and hard conversations… It just makes it more clear in our country how much work we have to do.”

Nobody was arrested in connection to the incident.

The judge awarded Murrell over $700,000 in damages for his physical and and psychological injuries and $2,000,000 in punitive damages.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)