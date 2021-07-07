WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators on Wednesday released disturbing excerpts from handwritten journals and diaries that were kept by a man who fatally shot a Black retired state trooper and a Black Air Force veteran in an apparent hate crime in Winthrop last month.

Nathan Allen, a 28-year-old white man, was in possession of a .9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol and a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol when he gunned down retired Massachusetts State Trooper David Green and Air Force veteran Ramona Cooper, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

As investigators continue to review volumes of extremist literature that Allen “read with frequency” over the last several months, officials opted to release excerpts from private notebooks that were recovered from Allen’s apartment.

In one journal, investigators say Allen wrote:

“Whites in the USA are waking up. FACT.”

“Blacks are f***ing losers. All of them.”

“They know they are inferior to us.”

“The white race is superior.”

“White people are the worlds apex predators.”

In another notebook, investigators say Allen again wrote about apex predators and stated other beliefs including, “men need to kill things” and “women do not understand men.”

“It’s in our blood. It’s nature. Racism is good. Natural,” Allen is said to have written in another entry that accompanied drawings of swastikas. “We need to do it. We are apex predators.”

Less than 48 hours before Green and Cooper were fatally shot, Allen penned “The Allen Diaries” on the evening on June 24, an additional notebook found by his bedside indicated.

David Green, Ramona Cooper

“I remember the first black I ever hated…I can see it immediately. 1,000,000 yrs. of evolution molded me to hate these subhumans…Racism is healthy and natural. And holding it in is bad for you. Consider this my Rx,” an excerpt from The Allen Diaries reportedly read.

An investigation revealed that Allen opened fire on Green and Cooper after he crashed a stolen box truck into a residential building not far from his condo. Allen was killed by police moments later.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said, “Three separate families, and the entire Winthrop community have experienced significant trauma. The Cooper family, the Green family and the Allen family are now inextricably tied. Over the last eleven days the community has come together to mourn the tragic loss of Staff Sergeant Cooper and Trooper Green, honoring the heroes that they are. It is also important to acknowledge that the Allen family is mourning too. They are mourning the loss of the Nathan Allen they thought they knew. This man had fooled so many, outwardly appearing stable and upstanding while internally filled with extremist ideologies and hatred.”

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office continue to examine Allen’s past and are also seeking to speak with anyone who witnessed the killings.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)