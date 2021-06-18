CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark was detected off the coast of Cape Cod on Friday morning.

The white shark named James was detected just after 8 a.m. by a real-time acoustic receiver that had been deployed off North Beach in Chatham the day prior.

James was tagged in 2014 and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says he has been detected off the Cape every year since.

Yesterday, Boat Captain, J. King & @GregSkomal of @MassDMF, deployed the North Beach Chatham real-time acoustic receiver. This morning, white shark James was detected on that receiver. James was tagged in 2014 & he’s been detected off the Cape every year since. pic.twitter.com/lLHgUlEzRy — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) June 18, 2021

