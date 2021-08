CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A white shark was spotted off the coast of Cape Cod on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Atlantic Great White Shark Conservancy confirmed the sighting right 1/4 mile off North Beach Island around 1:20 p.m.

No additional details have been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)