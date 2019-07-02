White shark spotted 40 yards off Wellfleet beach

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A white shark was spotted about 40 yards off a Wellfleet beach on Tuesday.

The sighting occurred near Marconi Beach around 12 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The conservancy says at least 11 sharks were spotted in Cape Cody Bay on Monday, two of which were tagged.

No additional information was immediately available.

