PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A white shark was spotted off a Cape Cod beach Friday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The shark was spotted off Race Point Beach about 1 p.m., according to a message posted on the conservancy’s Twitter page.

SHARK ALERT! Do you have the @sharktivity app yet? If you do then you know this already. Be #SharkSmart get the app. pic.twitter.com/1GfVmSsGKh — MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) June 29, 2018

