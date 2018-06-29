White sharks spotted off Cape Cod beaches

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two white sharks were spotted Friday off a pair of popular Cape Cod beaches, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The first shark was spotted just before noon south of Nauset Beach in Orleans, according to a message posted on the conservancy’s Twitter page.

The second shark was spotted about 1 p.m. off Race Point Beach in Provincetown, the conservancy said. The shark was reportedly spotted in an area with swimmers nearby, prompting officials to close the beach for a period of time. It has since been reopened.

Sky7 flew over Race Point Beach and spotted a large gathering of seals.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has an app available for download — Sharktivity — which allows users to track sightings along Cape beaches.

Plenty of seals off Race Point Beach in Provincetown. A shark was spotted close to swimmers this afternoon. @7News pic.twitter.com/3IjlucPgUq — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) June 29, 2018

The research team is on the water today and have picked up their first great white shark south of Nauset beach. Keep an eye on @sharktivity!@EvergladesBoats @natgeowild #sharksnearme #BeSharkSmart pic.twitter.com/1V5wRVmyZz — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) June 29, 2018

