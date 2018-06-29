White sharks spotted off Cape Cod beaches

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two white sharks were spotted Friday off a pair of popular Cape Cod beaches, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.
The first shark was spotted just before noon south of Nauset Beach in Orleans, according to a message posted on the conservancy’s Twitter page.
The second shark was spotted about 1 p.m. off Race Point Beach in Provincetown, the conservancy said. The shark was reportedly spotted in an area with swimmers nearby, prompting officials to close the beach for a period of time. It has since been reopened.
Sky7 flew over Race Point Beach and spotted a large gathering of seals.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has an app available for download — Sharktivity — which allows users to track sightings along Cape beaches.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)