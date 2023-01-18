TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A white supremacist group is accused of spreading hate after interrupting a drag queen story hour in Taunton on Saturday.

Members of the group caused a scare when they showed up in masks to the story hour inside the children’s room at Taunton Public Library and staged a protest outside.

Police say these were just a few of over two dozen members of the neo-Nazi group NSC-131.

“They were saying, “We want to hear the story too, we want to hear what the man in the dress is saying,'” said Amelia Angeline, a mother who attended the story hour.

Angeline said her and other parents immediately left with their children when the men came in, only to run into the protest outside.

“They started screaming, “Child abuser, pedophile, they’re grooming children, you’re going to hell,'” Angeline added.

Police moved in and removed the group from inside the lobby.

NSC-131 is the same group has been posting racist recruitment fliers across southern New England. Its members are also facing new legal trouble in New Hampshire after being accused of violating the state’s civil rights act by hanging banners that read “Keep New England white” over Route 1 in Portsmouth.

The group’s alleged leader, Christopher Hood, was named in that complaint. He’s already facing charges in Massachusetts in connection to a clash outside a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain.

LGBTQ+ advocates and parents are now calling on the community to take a stand against hate.

“I need my kids to know that what they witnessed was not okay,” Angeline said.

No arrests have been made in connection with Saturday’s incident.

