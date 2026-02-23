FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Visibility was near zero in Foxboro early Monday morning as a nor’easter brought powerful wind and fast-falling snow to the area.

7’s Kimberly Bookman was monitoring conditions around 6 a.m., when it was impossible to see more than a few feet in any direction.

Residents are strongly urged to stay inside and off the roadways while crews work to keep them clear.

