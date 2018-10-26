OKLAHOMA CITY (WHDH) — Notorious Boston mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger has been relocated behind a new set of bars.

The 89-year-old was recently moved from a federal prison in Florida to a transfer center in Oklahoma City, according to federal prison documents.

Bulger is serving two life sentences for his role in 11 murders, among other charges.

His attorney would not comment on why he was moved.

