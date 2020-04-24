Whitey Bulger’s former FBI handler requesting release from prison due to coronavirus pandemic

(WHDH) — Notorious Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger’s former FBI handler is requesting to be released from a Florida prison due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An attorney for John Connolly says the former agent has medical conditions that put him at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

Connolly is currently serving a 40-year sentence for helping Bulger kill a Florida gambling executive.

Bulger was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 after being found guilty of 11 murders. He was killed by inmates in federal prison in 2018.

