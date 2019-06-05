‘Whitey’ Bulger’s longtime girlfriend to be released to Cape Cod halfway house

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The longtime girlfriend of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger is due to be released from prison and transported back to Massachusetts.

After spending nearly 8 years in a federal prison in Minnesota, Catherine Greig, 68, will be released on June 16 and transferred to a halfway house in Barnstable County.

Two of Bulger’s victims tell 7News they received letters in the mail informing them of Greig’s release.

She will be monitored by Barnstable County Electronic monitoring in Bourne.

Greig is currently serving a sentence for helping Bulger while he was a fugitive. She spent 16 years on the run with him before they were captured in Santa Monica, California, in 2011.

The gangster died in prison earlier this year at the age of 89 as a result of “blunt force injuries of the head.”

Greig is scheduled to be released from custody on Sept. 29, 2020.

She will move to Quincy upon her release.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)