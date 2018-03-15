BOSTON (WHDH) - The prison badge for Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger is up for sale.

The badge, which features his picture and ID number, is being sold by Leland Auctions.

Currently, the top bid is more than $850. Bidding wraps up next week.

Bulger was on the run for years before officials arrested him in California in 2011.

Two years later, Bulger was convicted of racketeering and participating in 11 murders.

He was given two life sentences, plus an additional five years.

