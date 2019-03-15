Whitman elementary school closed following stomach virus outbreak

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A stomach virus outbreak in Whitman has forced officials to close the Conley Elementary School.

Crews will be conducting a “deep cleaning” in the building at 100 Forest St. on Friday, according to the Whitman Fire Department.

The town’s middle school was cleaned overnight and other schools will be cleaned over the weekend.

Transportation companies have also been notified to disinfect their buses.

“In an effort to keep our students and staff safe and healthy, we are closing the Conley Elementary School,” Superintendent Jeffrey Syzmaniak said in a statement. “Over the course of the last two days, there have been multiple cases of students suffering from a stomach condition.”

Classes are expected to be held on Monday.

