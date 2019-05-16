Whitman elementary school teacher accused of inappropriate contact with student put on leave

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman elementary school teacher has been placed on leave amid an investigation into inappropriate contact with a student, officials said.

The teacher, whose name has not been released, was immediately put on leave after administrators at the Duval Elementary School were made aware of the allegations on Wednesday morning, according to the Whitman Police Department.

Because the alleged incident involves a minor, additional details could not be immediately made available, police said.

No charges have been filed against the teacher.

An investigation is ongoing.

Whitman Police are investigating an allegation of inappropriate contact between a teacher and a student. It was reported yesterday morning at the Duval Elementary School. School officials immediately placed the teacher on administrative leave. @7News pic.twitter.com/4qWknwbHcl — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) May 16, 2019

