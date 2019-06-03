Whitman elementary school teacher accused of indecent assault on student

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman elementary school music teacher was arrested at his home Monday in connection with allegations that he engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student, officials said.

Matthew Dimuccio, 32, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to the Whitman Police Department.

Dimuccio, who works at Duval Elementary School, was immediately placed on administrative leave on May 15 after a school resource officer was notified of alleged inappropriate contact.

An investigation was launched and police say they determined that there was probable cause to arrest him.

Because the victim is minor, additional details about the allegations were not released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

