Whitman elementary teacher arraigned on indecent assault charges

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman elementary school music teacher was arraigned on indecent assault charges Tuesday in connection with allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.

Matthew Dimuccio, 32, was arraigned in Brockton District Court on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 following his arrest at his home Monday.

A judge ordered Dimuccio held on $10,000 bail. If he posts bail, then he will have to wear a GPS monitoring system, have no contact with the student or their family, and no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16.

Dimuccio, who works at Duval Elementary School, was immediately placed on administrative leave on May 15 after a school resource officer was notified of alleged inappropriate contact.

An investigation was launched and Whitman police say they determined that there was probable cause to arrest him.

Prosecutors allege Dimuccio would make the students pose like clay models and he would move their bodies during class.

His father, Kenneth, claims the allegations stem from a dance class that Dimuccio teaches.

“The dance was going on. He did it with over 100 students. One student had an objection and voiced it, so here we are,” Kenneth said.

He says his son was following a textbook on expressive dance, which his son has provided to police detectives.

“They are dance movement routines,” Kenneth said. “It’s a very sophisticated, highly regarded program that the school paid for him to attend and learn. He’s been practicing it but one student had an issue.”

