Whitman firefighters extinguish early morning laundromat blaze

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Whitman fire crews knocked down a fire that broke out inside a laundromat early Friday morning.

Fire crews responding to a reported fire at Larry’s Laundrette on Washington Street about 12:26 a.m., found smoke pouring out of the building, according to Fire Chief Timothy J. Grenno. Firefighters quickly entered the building an extinguished the flames, he said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in a dryer motor.

The blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in damage. There were no reported injuries.

