Whitman firefighters receive first dose of Moderna vaccine

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Whitman Fire Department received their first dose of their vaccine to fight against COVID-19 on Thursday.

The firefighters are among many first responders to get inoculated this week in Massachusetts.

Many started receiving their first dose of the Moderna vaccine to fight against the virus on Monday.

Whitman firefighters said they are grateful to receive the vaccine and are encouraging their colleagues to do the same.

“There’s been a lot of work and preparation that’s gone into the making of this vaccination program, and I hope it’s successful and that everybody has the opportunity to do their part to help,” firefighter Matthew Busch said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)