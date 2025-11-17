HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Szymaniak announced Sunday that the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District has issued Reduction-in-Force notifications to staff members as part of the district’s plan to address a significant budget deficit.

RIF notifications were issued Friday to impacted staff members, which included five teachers, two long-term substitutes, 11 paraprofessionals, and five non-union staffers.

In accordance with the collective bargaining agreement with the Whitman-Hanson Education Association (WHEA), staff members with professional status or seniority may transition into positions currently held by employees with less seniority or non-professional status.

In the statement, the superintendent wrote, “The district is working closely with building leaders to support smooth transitions for students and staff. Principals and instructional teams are working to ensure classroom routines and instruction continue without disruption.”

“This is a challenging time for our students, staff and families, and I want to thank the community for its understanding,” said Superintendent Szymaniak. “Despite this budget shortfall, we remain committed to providing a high-quality, supportive, safe and engaging education for every student.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)