WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Whitman-Hanson High School showed support for laid off staff Friday morning, wearing shirts to highlight the loss of teaching staff.

Layoffs were announced on Sunday to address significant school budget deficits.

Students said the layoffs have impacted the school environment.

Superintendent Jeffrey Szymaniak said the district is working closely with building leaders to ensure classroom routines continue without disruption.

