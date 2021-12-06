HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three juveniles will be summonsed to court after an alleged threatening post on social media against Whitman-Hanson Regional High School on Monday, officials said.

The students allegedly posted a photo Monday morning of one student holding a pellet gun with a caption telling people not to come to school, according to Superintendent Jeffrey Szymaniak. The students had also posted non-specific threats against other school districts over the weekend, officials said.

Officials determined there was no credible threat to the school community, and the students will be issued summons to juvenile court and will be subject to the district’s student code of conduct policies, Szymaniak said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)