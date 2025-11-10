WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Staff in the Whitman-Hanson school district are expected to find out Monday if their position will be cut in upcoming layoffs.

The district faces a $1.4 million budget deficit in 2026 and said up to 25 teacher, paraprofessional, and administrator jobs will be cut.

At least five other open positions will go unfilled.

The move is expected to save the district about $800,000.

