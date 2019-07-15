Whitman man accused of indecently assaulting teen on MBTA bus released on bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Whitman man accused of indecently assaulting a 16-year-old girl on a Silver Line bus has been released on bail, officials say.

Officers responding to a report of an assault around 9:45 p.m. met with the victim who told transit police that she was traveling on board a Silver Line bus to South Station when a man indecently assaulted her and displayed his middle finger at her as she reported the incident to transit police on Saturday, authorities said.

Witnesses and the victim pointed out 52-year-old John Reed as the suspect, according to transit police.

As the officers spoke to the victim, Reed allegedly lifted up his middle finger.

He then became uncooperative and dropped his body to the floor as officers attempted to place him in hand restraints, police said.

Reed has been ordered to stay away from the victim and the bus route with the exception of work purposes.

He is due back in court on October 3.

