Whitman man accused of pulling knife on Family Dollar clerk during argument

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman is facing assault charges after police say he threatened a store clerk at the Familly Dollar with a knife after an argument broke out on Tuesday night.

Joshua Walsh, 31, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Brockton District Court on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Whitman Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a man armed with a knife at the store on Washington Street around 9:10 p.m. found a group of people yelling at each other.

After deescalating the situation, police officers learned Walsh had entered the store with another man and began arguing with the clerk.

When the clerk demanded that the two men leave, Walsh allegedly pulled out a knife and walked toward him.

Police say the victim called a relative, who came to the store and confronted Walsh. An altercation then ensued.

Walsh was arrested after officers found a brown and silver folding knife ditched under a vehicle in the parking lot.

The victim was not hurt in the incident.

