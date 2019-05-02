Whitman man accused of robbing Marshfield convenience store held without bail

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman man accused of robbing a Marshfield convenience store was ordered held without bail Thursday, officials say.

Marshfield police say a masked man entered a convenience store on March 12 about 2:16 a.m. armed with a crowbar-type weapon and demanded money from the clerk while threatening him with the weapon.

The individual fled with an undetermined amount of cash as well as merchandise.

Following an investigation, police identified the man as Tony Sinclair, 35, and located him on May 1 at a residence in Whitman.

Sinclair was arraigned Thursday in Brockton Superior Court and charged with breaking and entering a building at night, armed robbery while masked, assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny under $1,200, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a Class B substance, and possession of a Class C substance.

An investigation is ongoing.

