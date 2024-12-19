WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman resident is facing charges for a series of package thefts at an apartment complex dating back to September.

Police said that surveillance footage of the thefts helped investigators determine that the thefts were being committed the same suspect.

Authorities then set up a a “bait” package at the apartment complex.

Colin Mackie, 41, of Whitman, is now facing charges of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and larceny.

