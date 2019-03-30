Whitman man facing drug charges after search reveals dozens of THC laced drinks

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman man is facing drug and weapons charges after police say he sold THC infused drinks to an undercover detective on three occasions.

Officers executing a search warrant at 35-year-old Robert Sheehan’s apartment on Warren Avenue Friday found an unregistered firearm, 138 bottles of THC infused drinks and several other edibles, according to a release issued by police.

The firearm was allegedly assembled with parts purchased on the “dark web,” police say.

A subsequent search of Sheehan’s vehicle produced 25 more bottles of the THC liquid and a pound of marijuana.

Detectives also found documents containing used and unused labels resembling the ones on the bottles and hundreds of unused bottles.

Sheehan was taken into police custody without incident and is being held on $75,000 bail.

He is facing several drug-related charges including possession and intent to distribute as well as possession of an unregistered large-capacity firearm.

He is due to face a judge in Brockton District Court on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)