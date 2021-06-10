WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman man is accused of driving under the influence after he drove an RV into a Westwood motel Thursday, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building along Route 1 found a large RV that had barreled into the Budget Inn around 3:30 p.m., according to the Westwood Fire Department.

#BREAKING surveillance video of RV crashing into Budget Inn on Route 1 in Westwood. We're told driver was taken to hospital. #7News pic.twitter.com/9BXcQGoMvH — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) June 10, 2021

Richard Robertson, 63, was extricated from the wreckage with the jaws of life and taken to a Boston hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Alisha Patel, whose family owns the motel, was working when she heard the impact.

“The RV definitely got it worse than we did,” she said. “Luckily, the building is cement-based. I think that helped. Very old building, sturdy.”

Video from SKY7 HD showed significant damage to the front of the motor home and a debris from the hotel scattered all over the ground.

Crews were called to the scene to try and make repairs to the motel.

Patel said she is just glad no one in the building was seriously hurt.

“I’m just glad they’re ok. Usually my dad sits right there. So very grateful he wasn’t today,” she said.

Robertson is due to be arraigned on charges of driving under the influence, operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation.

The crash remains under investigation.

@westwoodfire One patient has been extricated and is currently being transported to a Boston hospital after crashing into the Budget Inn on Route 1. pic.twitter.com/64g6KCnHsv — Westwood Fire (@westwoodfire) June 10, 2021

