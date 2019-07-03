Whitman man hospitalized after propane tank goes up in flames

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A propane tank went up in flames Wednesday sending a Whitman man to the hospital.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at a home on School Street around 6:45 p.m. found a 35-year-old man suffering from first and second-degree burns as the result of a flash fire ignited by a grill.

The man was airlifted to a Boston hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the man disconnected the propane tank before turning the grill off.

