Whitman man sets goal to knit 100 scarves for people in need

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman man is knitting for a cause.

Chris Diorio is among several volunteers knitting scarves fort the annual Wrapping Brockton in Love event to help the homeless.

Each scarf will be placed in a bag around the city with notes inside.

Diorio said this hobby is a great way to give back to the community.

“I know that when these go in bags and somebody finds them, it is going to be somebody who needs it,” he said. “The note that we put inside says if you don’t need it find somebody who does.”

Diorio set a goal to knit 110 scarves by Valentine’s Day — he has already completed 86.

