Whitman police launch investigation into alleged officer misconduct

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Whitman Police Department has launched an investigation into the alleged misconduct of two police officers Saturday.

The two officers have been placed on administrative leave while an internal review is conducted.

“This morning I was notified of alleged officer misconduct involving the consumption of alcohol by two Whitman Police officers at a local restaurant yesterday afternoon,” according to a statement issued by Police Chief Scott Benton.

The matter remains under investigation.

No further information was released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)