WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Whitman Police are searching for suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in the face and head Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at a Myrtle Avenue apartment complex around 8:15 p.m., police say. Upon arrival, they found a 27-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head and face.

The victim was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. His current condition is unknown.

Police say the suspect fled the scene following the incident and was last seen heading east on West Street.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s who was wearing a light green fleece jacket with black shoulders and a black hood. He also had a white backpack and was wearing white and black sneakers.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Whitman Police at (781) 447-1212.

