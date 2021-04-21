WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman toddler is recovering at home following his second open-heart surgery.

Nathaniel Rodman, who is affectionately known as “Nate the Great,” underwent his second open-heart surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital on April 14.

He received a police escort to the hospital while donning a superhero cape.

Nathaniel was born with multiple heart and kidney defects that have required several procedures, including his first open-heart surgery when he was only 5 weeks old.

