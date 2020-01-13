Whitman woman held without bail in connection with daughter’s death hopes to attend her funeral

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Whitman woman charged in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Lyric, is due back in court Monday for a dangerousness hearing.

Shaniqua Leonard, 29, is currently being held without bail on a reckless endangerment of a child charge but her attorney says she hopes to be released following the hearing so she can attend Lyric’s funeral.

Lyrics was found unresponsive at 863 Washington St. on Dec. 28 and later died at Boston Children’s Hospital, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Leonard was arrested in Dorchester last Thursday in connection with Lyric’s death.

Police say Leonard and the other children in the home told investigators Lyric had been acting strange recently — hitting her head against the floor and ripping out clumps of her hair.

During the investigation into Lyric’s death, officials allegedly uncovered several videos on Leonard’s phone that show the girl staring off into the distance, unable to stand or maintain her balance, and hitting her head as she falls to the ground. Court documents claim Leonard can be heard laughing at her daughter in the recordings.

Prosecutors claim the videos show that Lyric was clearly in medical distress and allege Leonard’s “failure to adequately care for and seek medical attention for Lyric Farrell caused her medical condition to deteriorate and ultimately led to her death.”

Leonard has a lengthy criminal history and had custody of Lyric for only five weeks before her death, according to the 2-year-old’s grandmother. Lyric reportedly spent most of her life in foster care.

