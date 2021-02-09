BOSTON (WHDH) - Whittier Street Health Center is hosting COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at its Roxbury facility Tuesday in honor of Black History Month and in recognition of the disproportionate toll the pandemic has taken on communities of color.

Testing is open to all, while vaccinations will be provided to Whittier patients who qualify under Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, according to the health center.

Testing and vaccinations will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1290 Tremont St. in partnership with Quest Diagnostics.

