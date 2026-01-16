FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Pats fans have no doubt their team will come out on top Sunday, but there’s a debate of who will be the star of the game, other than QB Drake Maye.

With Maye out of the equation, some fans turned to those who will be catching the ball from the team’s star QB.

“Henry’s going to have a good game,” one fan said.

“Stefon Diggs maybe?” said another.

“Right now I’m gonna say Stefon Diggs,” a fan said. “He’s brought some passion, in a revenge game I see it.”

But the Texans passing defense and pass rush is so potent, many think the Pats running game is what we’ll be talking about after the game.

“Gonna be Rhamondre Stevenson,” a fan said. “I think he’s gonna have a good game.”

“Rhamondre Stevenson, crucial to get the ball moving on the ground.”

Some fans think it will be on the other side of the ball.

The Monday morning headline hero, we found most fans predicted a guy who hasn’t even been cleared to play yet.

“Christian Gonzalez with a pick six.”

“I think he’s gonna be the key to the victory, gonna want to prove himself.”

“Well I’m hoping Gonzalez is better, I think he makes a big play.”

