‘Who does that?’ Family outraged after woman throws coffee at teen managing Dunkin Donuts

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who threw a cup of coffee at a teenager working at a Dunkin Donuts in Woburn Sunday.

Emma Dionne, 18, is a shift manager at the chain and said a customer who ordered several drinks on Sunday got angry when one didn’t have whipped cream on it.

“I was like ‘Oh I’m sorry, let me put whipped cream on this for you,’” Dionne said. “She just starts cussing and says how we shouldn’t be working here because of how rude we were.”

And when Dionne turned away, security camera footage shows the customer hurled a cup of iced coffee at her head.

“As soon as I go to like walk back over behind the counter is when she chucked the ice coffee on my head,” Dionne said. “It hit like the back of my ponytail and I was very like shaken. I like didn’t understand what happened.”

Police are investigating, and Emma Dionne’s mother Karen said she was furious.

“I mean who does that?” Karen Dionne said. “Just to know that someone even tried to harm your child … the feeling you get in your gut. Not only is it shocking and put you in disbelief but it makes you so angry.”

