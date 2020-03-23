Who is getting sick in Mass.? A look at coronavirus cases by age, gender

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are 646 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, including 338 men and 308 women, statistics released over the weekend show.

In addition to breaking down positive cases by county, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has started publishing data on the ages of those who have been infected by the virus.

The age group breakdown is as follows:

≤19 years of age – 18 cases

20-29 years of age – 93 cases

30-39 years of age – 112 cases

40-49 years of age- 134 cases

50-59 years of age – 119 cases

60-69 years of age – 87 cases

≥ 70 years of age – 83 cases

Ninety-nine cases have been linked to February’s Biogen conference in Boston and household contacts. Eighty-three cases are linked to community transmission.

There have been five coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

