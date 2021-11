LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of cows are on the loose in Littleton.

Officers and local farmers were out in force Monday night to try and wrangle the cows but they managed to slip away into the woods.

It is not clear where they escaped from.

Anyone who comes across them is urged to call police.

