(WHDH) — Who makes the better sports fan – men or women? One study shows that they both are seriously dedicated to their teams, just in different ways.

Diane McCrohan, an assistant professor at Johnson and Wales University, found that men tend to know just about everything about their team – from history, to coaching changes and even the mascot.

When it came to team clothing, they want collectibles and vintage-inspired apparel.

McCrohan added that men think female fans aren’t as serious as they are.

As for women, the study found they’re more interested in what’s currently going on with the team. However, actually watching the games isn’t as important to them.

When it comes to team merchandise, they tend to buy a greater variety of products and styles compared to men.

