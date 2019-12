QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Santa Claus left the reindeer at the North Pole Saturday, flying in to Boston on a helicopter instead.

Saint Nick touched down on the Boston Common.

Last year, Santa didn’t even use a vehicle to attend a celebration in Quincy — he parachuted in.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)