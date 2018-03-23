BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Massachusetts State Police dispatcher is under internal investigation for allegedly posting information on social media about a fatal crash on Route 24 before some of that information was released to the public.

Corey Wasilewski, 20, of West Bridgewater, was killed last year when he collided with another driver in Avon. Thomas Wasilewski, still mourning the loss of his son, wants the dispatcher in question fired.

Wasilewski was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected during the violent, high-speed crash. The second motorist faces trial for speeding and negligent driving.

State police officials say one of their veteran dispatchers, a Brockton woman, posted the information on Facebook about the deadly crash.

“Not responsible for the crash – which was caused by the decedent – per the dash cam evidence. But don’t let the facts get in the way or anything,” the message said.

“I was just shocked. I’m like ‘who the hell is this,” Thomas Wasilewski said. “Who trashes a dead kid and his grieving father.”

Part of the state’s case related to a dash cam video from a tow truck driving behind the two cars, which was recording bits and pieces of the crash.

“We didn’t know anything about the dash cam,” Thomas Wasilewski. “When she said that, ‘I was like dash cam? The district attorney hasn’t mentioned anything to us.”

The dispatcher has been placed on leave pending a status hearing scheduled for next week.

“”Right now, it’s purely job related, but if any information is uncovered that a crime may have been committed, we would refer that to the district attorney’s office for prosecution,” David Procopio, of the state police, said in a statement.

