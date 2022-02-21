BOSTON (WHDH) - A Malden man allegedly stabbed a victim because he refused to flush a toilet at the MBTA’s Back Bay station in Boston on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported assault around 8 a.m. found a 33-year-old Boston man suffering from an apparent stab wound to the hand, according to transit police.

The victim told officers that he had been inside a stall in the men’s room in the lobby when a man, later identified as Hector Avededo, 42, of Malden, entered the restroom, police said.

Shortly after, Avededo allegedly told the victim while he was still seated in the stall that the victim needed to flush the toilet.

The victim said he responded by telling Avededo he should mind his business when it comes to his personal bathroom habits.

The two further exchanged contentious words, police said.

The victim exited the bathroom and encountered Avededo who allegedly was asking strangers, “Who was talking s*** in the bathroom?” because he did not see the victim.

The victim came forward and the dispute turned physical, with Avededo allegedly stabbing the victim before fleeing the station, police said.

Officers found Avededo on Huntington Avenue and arrested him after a chase, allegedly finding a knife on him, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatement.

