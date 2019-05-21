(WHDH) — Whole Foods announced Monday that it be will be banning plastic straws across all of its 500 stores in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

The company claims to be the first national grocery chain to take this step, adding to its other initiatives to become environmentally friendly.

In 2008, they stopped offering disposable plastic bags and now offer paper bags and reusable plastic bags.

Whole Foods also plans to use smaller produce bags to help cut down on waste.

The straw ban goes into effect in July; however, customers living with disabilities can still request plastic straws.

Other companies, including Starbucks, Disney and McDonald’s, have also made plans to move away from single-use plastic straws.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)