Whole Foods recalls dozens of products nationwide due to Listeria concerns

Dozens of products sold at Whole Foods Markets have been recalled nationwide due to listeria contamination concerns, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

In response to Mann Packing Co., Inc’s recall of vegetable products, the grocery chain is voluntarily recalling multiple products from its stores in the United States, the FDA said.

The affected products were sold between Oct. 10 and Nov. 4 to date and were sold on salad and hot bars, chefs’ cases or packaged in plastic containers.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

No illnesses have been reported.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

