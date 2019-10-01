Whole Foods recalls potentially fatal cheese from New England stores

Whole Foods stores in New England are recalling a cheese because of potentially fatal contamination, federal officials said.

The grocery chain is recalling Dorset Cheese made by Consider Bardwell Farm because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, Food and Drug Administration officials said.

Listeria monocytogenesis can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said, and can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection among pregnant women.

Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The cheese was sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island, according to the FDA. It was cut and wrapped in plastic with a Whole Foods Market scale label, identifiable by PLU code 97776 with sell-by dates through 10/30/2019.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)